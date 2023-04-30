A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NOLAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A one-vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a passenger in Nolan County.

Around 2:20 a.m. April 30, two people riding a motorcycle crashed 1.7 miles east of Roscoe on I-20. Preliminary investigation showed that they were traveling east in the right lane and was being passed by a truck towing a semi-trailer. The driver moved onto the shoulder to avoid being hit by the truck and the passenger fell off the bike.

Alexis Faith Biggs, 24, from Sweetwater was identified as the passenger and died on the scene. She was not wearing a helmet at the time and authorities were not able to locate the driver of the truck.

This incident was investigated by Trooper Devin Anderson and Trooper Trent Watts from Texas Highway Patrol – Sweetwater.