TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning, near the Coronado’s Camp area.

According to the TCSO, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a job site, just after 9:30 a.m., near the Coronado’s Camp area, Highway 277 and FM 89.

A 19-year-old was shot and killed, and the murder suspect had left the scene of the crime.

The TCSO said the murder suspect has since been found, and is now in custody of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

The identities of the murder victim and suspect have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. KTAB/KRBC will update this story as information becomes available.