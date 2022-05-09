ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police say the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Monday afternoon is in critical condition at a local hospital. It was previously reported that all three people involved had died.

At mile marker 292 on I-20, a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck took place just after 4:00 p.m., killing driver, William Dixon, Jr., 65, of Las Cruces, New Mexico and passenger, 57-year-old Lori Courtney, also of Las Cruces. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. 43-year-old Freddie Brown, Jr., of Chicago, driving the semi-truck is in critical condition.

Police reported that Brown was traveling west on I-20 when the truck left the roadway and veered into the center median, into oncoming eastbound traffic.

More details and investigations are ongoing. KTAB/KRBC will release more information as it becomes available.