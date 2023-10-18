NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Wednesday, a two-vehicle crash in Nolan County resulted in one fatality and one injury.

At 3:03 p.m. on October 18, crews responded to the scene less than half a mile northeast of Roscoe, Texas, on US Highway 84. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge car was traveling north on Business Highway 84 in the eastbound lane as a Toyota was traveling east on US 84.

The driver of the Dodge failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the Toyota at the intersection of US 84 and Business Highway 84.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead and has been identified as 62-year-old Claude Joseph Kimmel of San Antonio. The driver of the Toyota was transported to a hospital with serious incapacitating injuries.

According to a press release, both individuals were wearing seatbelts and driving in clear, dry conditions.