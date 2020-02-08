Fathers and daughters dance the night away for 22nd year

Abilene, TX (KTAB/KRBC- The father daughter dance is an Abilene tradition, and for some families this dance transcends generations.

This dance is so popular the Abilene Parks and Recreations department prepares for this event all year. “I would say that this is probably our most memorable event ut of the entire year for parks and recreation, because it’s for dads and their daughters, or not even dads, like father figures. It could be uncles grandfathers, even maybe older brothers”, said Alyssa Hartley.

While some families have been attending for years, others are going for the first time. This dance is a great way for family members to bond. 900 people were expected to attend this years Frozen themed dance. “We’re gonna remember this moment for the rest of our lives, and have fun”, said Melia.

The city’s parks department is planning a mother son dance for this spring.