FBI received 38k tips after mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton

(CNN) – The FBI says it received more than 38,000 tips from the public after the August mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The tips were submitted to the National Threat Operations Center.

That’s up from about 22,000 tips per week.

Since 31-people were killed in the two mass shootings, more than two dozen people have been arrested over threats to commit a mass shooting.

In a statement, the FBI cautioned people to, “remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.”

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at www.tips.FBI.gov.