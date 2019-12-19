FBI searching near apartment for missing Texas mother, baby

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE/CNN) — Police are searching for a Texas mom and her newborn after they disappeared last week.

Taylor Riordan lives two floors down from Heidi Broussard’s apartment, who, along with her newborn baby Margot Carey, have been missing for almost a week.

Police say they came home after dropping her son off at school Thursday morning but no one’s seen them since.

“You hear this stuff on the news. You hear it on social media. Whatever. And you go outside and it’s in your backyard. It’s just a whole other aspect of the game,” Riordan says.

Now in Riordan’s backyard, FBI agents are combing the area and knocking on doors, including his.

“They-they did their flashlight thing. They looked around, checking in closets, stuff like that. Trying to make sure that there was nothing hidden, anything strange, out of the ordinary,” Riordan says.

People living on the opposite side of the fence behind the complex say FBI agents have also checked out their yards, searching for evidence along the fence line.

With no answers and dropping temperatures, community members are taking it upon themselves to search for Heidi and Margot.

One search organizer named Sarra says people are ready and willing to help this weekend if needed.

“The police were asking for the community’s help because they didn’t really have a lot of leads,” Sarra says.

But right now, Austin police say a community search is likely not helpful at this stage.

But as Heidi and Margot’s disappearance stretches into week two, people across the country are desperate to see them come home.

“Everybody at the moment is on their toes, you know,” Riordan says.

The mother’s car remains in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

Law enforcement plan to continue searching the area and speaking with neighbors about the case.