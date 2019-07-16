FCC grants nearly $9 million to bring highspeed internet to rural homes, businesses in the Big Country

(KTAB/KRBC) – Highspeed internet is coming to more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the Big Country due to a grant from the Federal Communication Commission.

The FCC is giving 15 different Big Country counties a total of nearly $9,000,000 over the next 10 years to expand broadband internet services.

Service Provider AMG Technology Investment Group will disperse the funding to each county as follows:

Brown – $1,082,572 (823 properties)

– $1,082,572 (823 properties) Callahan – $1,306,289 (198 properties)

– $1,306,289 (198 properties) Coke – $1,079,975 (112 properties)

– $1,079,975 (112 properties) Coleman – $1,066,708 (242 properties)

– $1,066,708 (242 properties) Comanche – $470,913 (89 properties)

– $470,913 (89 properties) Eastland – $1,054,399 (319 properties)

– $1,054,399 (319 properties) Jones – $156,382 (191 properties)

– $156,382 (191 properties) Mills – $140,274 (84 properties)Mitchell – $395,346 (41 properties)

– $140,274 (84 properties)Mitchell – $395,346 (41 properties) Nolan – $57,855 (6 properties)

– $57,855 (6 properties) Runnels – $701,080 (84 properties)

– $701,080 (84 properties) Shackelford – $13,150 (3 properties)

– $13,150 (3 properties) Stephens – $848,551 (88 properties)

– $848,551 (88 properties) Taylor – $472,478 (213 properties) Throckmorton – $1,051,611 (112 properties)

After the broadband expansion project is complete, the minimum internet speed will be 100/20 mbps in every county expect Shackelford, which will have a minimum speed of 25/3 mbps.

AMG Technology must have highspeed internet expanded to 40% of the properties in each county within the next 3 years and must increase coverage by 20% each year after that.

