Fisher County Sheriff’s Office: FCSO is raising money to add 2 new K9s to the force

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Fisher County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is raising money for its K9 partners.

According to a GoFundMe page, the FCSO has two pups who are being trained by a retired K9 officer, and deputies hope to fully integrate them to the force very soon.

With a hefty $15,000 goal, the FCSO said those funds would go towards paying for the dogs, equiping trucks for the K9s, and other related expenses.

Organizer of this fundraiser, Starla Smith, said, “This will be an amazing asset for Fisher County and the community to help keep them safe and the deputies, who sacrifice every day for the community they love!”

Follow this link to donate and learn more.