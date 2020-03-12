FDA updates Nutrition Facts label: What’s in it for you?

Breaking News
by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated the Nutrition Facts label on packaged foods and drinks.

FDA is requiring changes to the Nutrition Facts label based on updated scientific information, new nutrition research, and input from the public.

This is the first major update to the label in over 20 years.

