Federal arrest warrant issued for armed airman that eluded police near Dyess Air Force Base

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of assaulting a federal agent and jumping a Dyess Air Force Base fence while eluding police on Wednesday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says 37-year-old Erland Eric Injerd is now wanted by law enforcement on a federal arrest warrant.

The DOJ says Injerd stands 6 feet tall, has short brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen near his home on Dyess Air Force Base.

Injerd has been charged via criminal complaint with assault of a federal agent, and is believed to be armed and dangerous, DOJ says.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Abilene police assisted Dyess personnel on Wednesday afternoon after Injerd was reportedly involved in an incident on Virginia Street.

Injerd reportedly jumped a fence and was at large in Abilene’s Hampton Hills neighborhood before police called off the search.