Federal government transferring land for the border wall

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – The Interior Department will soon transfer 560 acres of federal land to the Army for border wall construction.

The department made the announcement Wednesday, the same day President Trump toured a section of border wall in California as part of a fundraising trip.

Five parcels in Arizona, California, and New Mexico will be used to construct 70 miles of the barrier along the U.S. Mexico border.

The Department of Defense is diverting an estimated $3.6 billion in military construction funds to help build the wall.

