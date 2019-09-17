Federal spending on children falls to lowest level in a decade

(NBC) – Federal spending on children in the United States fell to the lowest level in a decade in 2018, negatively impacting working families with children, according to a report released Tuesday by the Urban Institute.

Spending fell to about $6,200 per child younger than 19. The decline was driven by a reduction in federal spending on education and nutrition programs and a temporary reduction in child-related tax credits.

The decline in spending will affect working families that have children, particularly minorities including Latinos and blacks. Currently, Latino children make up about a quarter of all public school students.

The decline in funds is most reflective in the soaring student debts and the debate over who should incur student debt and who shouldn’t.

“It’s part of a very broad trend that’s going on in our society,” said Eugene Steuerle, Institute Fellow and chair at the Urban Institute, who is one of the authors of the report. “In some ways it’s beneath the radar, unfortunately.”

“What’s getting squeezed is investment in our children,” Steuerle said.

The Urban Institute’s Kids’ Share report tracks public spending on children younger than 19 from 1960 to 2018 and makes projections for the future based on current law.

Steuerle said the problem with the decrease in spending is part of an ongoing battle between Republicans, who continue cutting taxes and Democrats who neglect the exorbitant growth that has taken place in programs like health and retirement.