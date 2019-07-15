Feds warn social media users about storming Area 51

(CNN) – The U.S Air Force is warning more than 1 million people not to try and raid Area 51.

More than a million Facebook users say they want to storm the Nevada military base on September 20 in an effort to, “see them aliens.”

The page states that the whole thing is a big joke, but the Air Force isn’t laughing.

It issued a statement saying, “We would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.”

Adding, “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades.

Many people believe the U.S government stores its secrets about UFOs and aliens at the military site.