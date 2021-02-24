Feeding Texas, food banks work to end senior citizen hunger in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nonprofit organization Feeding Texas declared Wednesday to be a statewide day of action in their fight to end senior citizen hunger. The Food Bank of West Central Texas joined more than 20 other Texas food banks in their support of the day and Senate Bill 224, House Bill 701.

The bill was initially introduced to the senate in December of 2020. It aims to make the online application process for Texans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits easier.

SNAP provides financial assistance to elderly or disabled Texans enabling them to purchase groceries and other basic need items.

Currently only 50% of eligible seniors are enrolled in SNAP benefits, a number the bill hopes to change.

West Central Texas Food Bank CEO Ronnie Kidd says they work hard to provide food to underprivileged Texans, but it’s a big job in a big state, so they are always in support of programs that share their mission.

“What we’re trying to do is get more people aware of the benefits they could be receiving and make the process easier and quicker for them to access the benefit,” said Kidd.

As of February of 2021, the bill is only a fourth of the way on its path to a vote.