BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The following felony cases were recently heard in the Brown and Mills County District Court. All information comes from the office of District Attorney Michael Murray.

Monty Lewis

Pled guilty to Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

Penny Sims

Pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Against Public Servant. She was sentenced to 20 years in the TDCJ. She also pled guilty to Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, and incurred an additional 10-year sentence.

Royce Christopher

Pled guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He was sentenced to 10 years in the TDCJ.

Luis Ortiz

Pled guilty to Aggravated Robbery and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was sentenced to six years in the TDCJ.

Sammy Peel

Probation for Assault Family Violence – Enhanced was revoked. He was sentenced to five years in the TDCJ.

Alexander Harris

Pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to 10 years in the TDCJ.

Chelsea Dishman/ Mallone

Pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to four years in the TDCJ.

Joel Sandoval

Pled guilty to Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. He was sentenced to four years in the TDCJ.

Rocky Hasty

Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance was adjudicated. He was sentenced to 20 months in the TDCJ.

Lance Robertson

Pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to eight months in the TDCJ.

Shazzity Scott

Probation for Credit or Debit Card Abuse was adjudicated. She was sentenced to 12 months in the TDCJ.

James Payne

Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance was revoked. He was sentenced to 12 months in the TDCJ.

Juan Capuchin

Was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to 12 months in the TDCJ.