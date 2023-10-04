BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The following felony cases were recently heard in the Brown and Mills County District Court. All information comes from the office of District Attorney Michael Murray.
Monty Lewis
Pled guilty to Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).
Penny Sims
Pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Against Public Servant. She was sentenced to 20 years in the TDCJ. She also pled guilty to Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, and incurred an additional 10-year sentence.
Royce Christopher
Pled guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He was sentenced to 10 years in the TDCJ.
Luis Ortiz
Pled guilty to Aggravated Robbery and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was sentenced to six years in the TDCJ.
Sammy Peel
Probation for Assault Family Violence – Enhanced was revoked. He was sentenced to five years in the TDCJ.
Alexander Harris
Pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to 10 years in the TDCJ.
Chelsea Dishman/ Mallone
Pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to four years in the TDCJ.
Joel Sandoval
Pled guilty to Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. He was sentenced to four years in the TDCJ.
Rocky Hasty
Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance was adjudicated. He was sentenced to 20 months in the TDCJ.
Lance Robertson
Pled guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to eight months in the TDCJ.
Shazzity Scott
Probation for Credit or Debit Card Abuse was adjudicated. She was sentenced to 12 months in the TDCJ.
James Payne
Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance was revoked. He was sentenced to 12 months in the TDCJ.
Juan Capuchin
Was on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced to 12 months in the TDCJ.