Female dies after North Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A female has died after a traffic accident Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release issued by the Abilene Police Department, officers responded to the crash at Grape Street and West Overland Trail at 4:31 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Grape Street toward the West Overland Trail intersection when it accelerated and veered to the right, striking the bridge column, the release states.

When first responders arrived, she was unresponsive. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that she was not wearing a seat belt.