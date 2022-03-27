ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Arson Investigator was called in to assess, after two Wylie-area homes caught fire Sunday afternoon, evacuating a family and their next-door neighbor.

Just after noon Sunday, a man remodeling his home noticed his alleyway neighbor’s fence was on fire, in the 4900 block of Oaklawn Court.

Homeowner, Nicole Lopez, told KTAB/KRBC he jumped the fence to alert her, but by the time he got there, their house was on fire and spreading to their next-door neighbor, due to high winds.

BREAKING: Structure fire at 4900 block of Oaklawn in Abilene



I spoke with the owner of the home, Nicole Lopez, who tells me the fire started along their fence and spread to their house and their neighbor’s home next door.



I’ll have more tonight on @KRBCnews at 10PM! pic.twitter.com/kUtTtcvBSz — Abby Green (@AbbyGreenTV) March 27, 2022

The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) was able to extinguish the fire by 1:00 p.m., but not before damage was done.

Electricity was cut off at the Lopez family’s home, and Lopez was on oxygen while she spoke with KTAB/KRBC. She said everyone got out safely, but now they have to wait to go back inside to get their things, and find accommodations until their home is safe to live in again.

AFD had an Arson Investigator on-scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Red Flag Warning was put into effect Saturday morning, and remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Sunday.