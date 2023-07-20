KNOX, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle crash 10 miles west of Benjamin has resulted in the death of one driver.

A preliminary report showed that a Hyundai was traveling east on US 82 at a high rate of speed at 6:00 a.m. on July 20. The driver of a Dodge exited a private drive onto the road at a slower speed in front of the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai stated that the Dodge was being operated without lights. He failed to control the speed of the vehicle, causing the Hyundai to strike the rear of the Dodge. Both vehicles caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Hyundai was able to exit the vehicle, but the other driver was entrapped. The driver of the Dodge, 72-year-old Candido Uribe from Benjamin, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Pam Oliver. This crash remains under investigation.