ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just in the nick of time, two more candidates added their names to the May election ballots. Friday was the last day to apply to run for Abilene City Council and Mayor.

Chad A. Clark applied to run for mayor Thursday, and will be listed on election ballots as a write in candidate. Clark listed himself as a retiree.

For place three on city council, Cynthia Alvidrez is running, but because of the late application her status does not yet indicate whether or not she qualifies. Alvidrez listed herself as an entrepreneur. She previously ran for mayor in 2020.

Candidates to date

Abilene City Council, Place 3:

Currently held by Councilwoman Donna Albus

James Sargent

Shawnte Fleming

Blaise Regan

Cynthia Alvidrez

Abilene City Council, Place 4:

Currently held by Councilman Weldon Hurt

Mayor of Abilene:

Currently held by Mayor Anthony Williams

Weldon W. Hurt

Ryan Goodwin

Carlos Charlie Quinonez – Not Qualified

Dasi Reddy

Chad A Clark (Write in)

Click here to learn more about filing or to see an updated list of who is running for local office. You will be able to vote a candidate in on Saturday, May 6. The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 6.