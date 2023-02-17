ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just in the nick of time, two more candidates added their names to the May election ballots. Friday was the last day to apply to run for Abilene City Council and Mayor.
Chad A. Clark applied to run for mayor Thursday, and will be listed on election ballots as a write in candidate. Clark listed himself as a retiree.
For place three on city council, Cynthia Alvidrez is running, but because of the late application her status does not yet indicate whether or not she qualifies. Alvidrez listed herself as an entrepreneur. She previously ran for mayor in 2020.
Candidates to date
Abilene City Council, Place 3:
Currently held by Councilwoman Donna Albus
- James Sargent
- Shawnte Fleming
- Blaise Regan
- Cynthia Alvidrez
Abilene City Council, Place 4:
Currently held by Councilman Weldon Hurt
Mayor of Abilene:
Currently held by Mayor Anthony Williams
- Weldon W. Hurt
- Ryan Goodwin
- Carlos Charlie Quinonez – Not Qualified
- Dasi Reddy
- Chad A Clark (Write in)
Click here to learn more about filing or to see an updated list of who is running for local office. You will be able to vote a candidate in on Saturday, May 6. The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 6.