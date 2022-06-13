ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As gas prices in Texas rise to more than $4.00 per gallon, some Texans have wagered that a trip to a nearby car dealership might be less costly than the nearest gas pump.

“I have seen customers wanting to get into something more fuel efficient,” said Frontier Motors Sales Manager, Armando Segura.

Segura said he’s seen more Big Country drivers coming in to trade their gas guzzlers for more fuel efficient models. For diesel-drivers, Segura said they’re trading in for regular gasoline-dependent models.

“Most people are used to putting 10-20 bucks and riding around,” Segura said. “Well now, 20 dollars probably gets you a fourth of a tank on a V8.”

Not all Big Country residents have the luxury of trading up. Instead, folks all over Abilene are doing the best they can with what they’ve got.

“People are really hurting. I’m not driving my truck, I’m driving my 30-mile-a-gallon car,” said Abilene man, Joe David Jimenez.

Many residents like Jimenez told KTAB/KRBC they’ve found themselves ‘gas shopping.’ They drive from pump-to-pump in search of the lowest price. Unluckily, though, they often find that the deal they finally find usually doesn’t cover the fuel lost on the journey.

“I’m trying to debate, but I don’t want to waste any gas just bouncing around,” Jimenez explained.

It’s a trying time that this Abilenian said he hopes will not become the norm.

“I feel very sorry for the new generation. You know, they bought a house- interest rates are going up,” Jimenez empathized. “The inflation is going out the roof. Something’s got to give.”

As fuel prices continue on the upward trend, some look to government leadership- fearing that if things go un-checked, a recession could be in the near future.

“What I don’t understand is why we’re buying oil from other countries when we have it right here in Texas,” Jimenez pondered.

Until that time comes, some will trade in and the rest of us will do what we can to get by and make ends meet.

“It’s eventually going to have to top off somewhere,” Segura added. “But, you know, the only thing we can do is kinda keep enduring.”