Abilene area receives $216K in coronavirus recovery grants to help Public Housing Authority

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) – Several Abilene area cities and counties were awarded a total of $215,633 in another round of federal grants to help public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in the Abilene area amid this deadly pandemic.”

This is a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program fund assignment for CARES Act – Administrative Fees – Second Award. This funding action provides Administrative Fee budget authority to PHAs in accordance with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) (Public Law 116-136), enacted on March 27, 2020 to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), including the Mainstream Vouchers. At the time of this assignment, $472.2 million was available to fund CARES Act Administrative fee awards.

City/County Grantee Name Amount ABILENE Housing Authority of the City of Abilene $ 6,157 ABILENE Housing Authority of the City of Abilene $ 202,856 MERKEL Housing Authority of Merkel $ 616 BAIRD Housing Authority of Baird $ 6,004 TOTAL $ 215,633

