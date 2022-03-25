EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – First Financial Bank is now offering special loans to anyone in need who was affected by recent wildfires in Eastland County.

The corporation has started the Eastland Complex Fire Relief Loan Program, which has loan options for fire-affected families and farmers, featuring low rates, extended terms, and deferred payment options.

“The devastation left by the wildfires has affected so many people in Eastland County and the surrounding areas, some of whom have lost homes, farms, livestock and other resources required for their jobs,” said Candi Kanady, First Financial Bank Eastland President. “We knew there would be a need and quickly discussed ways we could support the effort. I’m grateful for our bank’s commitment in expediting these options.”

Loan options are as follows:

Fast Cash Loan (Up to $10,000 with a deferred payment period) – good for help with immediate needs, short-term expenses

(Up to $10,000 with a deferred payment period) good for help with immediate needs, short-term expenses Special Home Equity Loan, Home Equity Line of Credit, or Land Loan Option (Up to 80% Loan-to-Value with interest-only periods) – More long-term funding to help with financial hardships caused by the fires

(Up to 80% Loan-to-Value with interest-only periods) More long-term funding to help with financial hardships caused by the fires Farm Equipment Loan Option (100% of purchase price of equipment, up to maximum of $100,000 cumulative) – can be used for replacing damaged equipment or purchasing new equipment to revitalize fire-damaged properties.

More information about the loans and the Eastland Complex Fire Relief Loan Program can be found here.