FirstBank & Trust completes merger with AimBank

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock, Texas-based FirstBank & Trust (“FB&T”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“Heartland”) (NASDAQ: HTLF), and Levelland, Texas-based AimBank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIM Bancshares, Inc. (“AIM”), jointly announced that the banks completed their merger at the close of business on December 4, 2020.

Immediately following the closing of the merger of AIM with and into AimBank, AimBank was merged with and into FB&T. The combined bank will operate under the name FirstBank & Trust.

The leadership teams from FB&T and AimBank will play critical roles in leading the new combined bank. Barry H. Orr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will lead FB&T. Greg Garland, President of FirstBank & Trust, has assumed the role of President of FB&T’s North Division, and Scott L. Wade, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AimBank, has joined FB&T as Vice Chairman of the Board and President of FB&T’s South Division.

Mr. Orr said, “We are very excited to welcome the customers and employees of AimBank. This combination presents us with the opportunity to integrate the best of both organizations and provide superior services as a combined bank. Together, we will make great things happen for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Mr. Wade stated, “We at AimBank are extremely excited about the opportunity to join forces with the FirstBank&Trust team. This is a great opportunity for our customers, who will enjoy

a broader selection of banking products and will continue to deal directly with our current bankers.”

As a result of the merger, FB&T becomes Heartland’s largest bank subsidiary with assets of approximately $3 billion and 32 banking centers.

Customers will continue to receive service through their respective AimBank branches, websites, mobile apps, personal bankers and relationship managers until systems are converted in February 2020.

Latest Posts: