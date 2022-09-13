(KTAB/KRBC) – Callahan County has become one of the most expensive places to live in the Big Country, with housing prices rising more than 80% over the past year.

A report from the Abilene Association of Realtors shows the median home price in Callahan County is now more than $270,000, compared to the less than $250,000 media price in Abilene.

Findings from their report, which compared the housing situation in Callahan County, Taylor County, Jones County, Shackelford County, and the City of Abilene, are as follows (listed from most to least expensive):

Callahan County

Median Price: $270,500 (up 80.3% compared to August 2021)

$270,500 (up 80.3% compared to August 2021) Active Listings: 44 in August 2022 (up 63% compared to August 2021)

44 in August 2022 (up 63% compared to August 2021) Closed Sales: 9 in August 2022 (down 43.8% compared to August 2021)

9 in August 2022 (down 43.8% compared to August 2021) Days on Market: 41 days on market + 40 days to close = 81 days total (4 days less than August 2021)

41 days on market + 40 days to close = 81 days total (4 days less than August 2021) Months of inventory: 3.4 (compared to 2.4 in August 2021)

3.4 (compared to 2.4 in August 2021) None of the homes currently for sale are valued at less than $100,000, but most fall into the $100,000 to $199,999 range.

Taylor County

Median Price: $257,400 (up 17% compared to August 2021)

$257,400 (up 17% compared to August 2021) Active Listings: 464 in August 2022 (up 33.7% compared to August 2021)

464 in August 2022 (up 33.7% compared to August 2021) Closed Sales: 219 in August 2022 (down 8.4% compared to August 2021)

219 in August 2022 (down 8.4% compared to August 2021) Days on Market: 25 days on market + 38 days to close = 63 days total (29 days less than August 2021)

25 days on market + 38 days to close = 63 days total (29 days less than August 2021) Months of inventory: 2.3 (compared to 1.7 in August 2021)

2.3 (compared to 1.7 in August 2021) Price distribution is largely in the $200,000 to $299,999 range in Taylor County, with 2.3% of homes being worth less than $100,000 and 1.9% of homes being worth more than $750,000.

City of Abilene

Median Price: $246,350 (up 20.2% compared to August 2021)

$246,350 (up 20.2% compared to August 2021) Active Listings: 364 in August 2022 (up 24.2% compared to August 2021)

364 in August 2022 (up 24.2% compared to August 2021) Closed Sales: 190 in August 2022 (down 5.9% compared to August 2021)

190 in August 2022 (down 5.9% compared to August 2021) Days on Market: 23 days on market + 34 days to close = 57 days total (1 day less than August 2021)

23 days on market + 34 days to close = 57 days total (1 day less than August 2021) Months of inventory: 2.1 (compared to 1.6 in August 2021)

2.1 (compared to 1.6 in August 2021) Price distribution is largely in the $200,000 to $299,999 range in Taylor County, with 2.7% of homes being worth less than $100,000 and 0.5% of homes being worth more than $750,000.

Jones County

Median Price: $222,500 (up 43.6% compared to August 2021)

$222,500 (up 43.6% compared to August 2021) Active Listings: 45 in August 2022 (up 45.2% compared to August 2021)

45 in August 2022 (up 45.2% compared to August 2021) Closed Sales: 16 in August 2022 (up 23.1% compared to August 2021)

16 in August 2022 (up 23.1% compared to August 2021) Days on Market: 23 days on market + 33 days to close = 56 days total (29 days less than August 2021)

23 days on market + 33 days to close = 56 days total (29 days less than August 2021) Months of inventory: 3.5 (compared to 2.7 in August 2021)

3.5 (compared to 2.7 in August 2021) None of the homes currently for sale are valued at more than $400,000, however, most of the inventory in Jones County (37.5%) is currently worth $300,000 to $399,999.

Shackelford County

Median Price: $140,500 (up 80.3% compared to August 2021)

$140,500 (up 80.3% compared to August 2021) Active Listings: 7 in August 2022 (up 100% compared to August 2021)

7 in August 2022 (up 100% compared to August 2021) Closed Sales: 4 in August 2022 (up 300% compared to August 2021)

4 in August 2022 (up 300% compared to August 2021) Days on Market: 20 days on market + 96 days to close = 116 days total (54 days less than August 2021)

20 days on market + 96 days to close = 116 days total (54 days less than August 2021) Months of inventory: 0 (compared to 0 in August 2021)

0 (compared to 0 in August 2021) None of the homes currently for sale are valued at more than $300,000. 25% of the inventory is valued at $99,999 or less, 50% is valued at $100,000 to $199,000, and 25% is valued at $200,000 to $299,000.

Information for other counties in the Big Country was not provided in the Abilene Association of Realtors’ report.