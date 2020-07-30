Taylor County preliminarily approves ‘bare bones’ budget, including unchanged tax rate, no employee raises

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has given preliminary approval to a ‘bare bones’ budget for 2021, which includes an unchanged property tax rate and no employee raises or salary increases.

During a meeting Thursday morning, Taylor County commissioners voted unanimously to pass the budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 on to a public hearing set for September 1.

At the beginning of the meeting, County Judge Downing Bolls said, “this budget is about as bare bones as it can be.”

The budget, which includes $78,594,120 in total revenues and $87,286,952 in total expenditures, is largely unchanged from last year.

Property tax for the county will continue to be collected at a rate of 61.83 cents per $100 valuation.

There will also be no cost of living increases or salary raises for any county employees except County Court a Law #2 because that position has a state-mandated longevity increase.

Certain outside agencies will also be affected, some seeing funding cuts and others, like Teen Court, will not receive any funds.

This year’s budget does include a $9 million deficit, but the majority of that comes from Capital Projects, which are projects that were funded in previous years that are still being completed.

In other words, the funding for these projects was counted as revenue the Fiscal Year it was given to the county, but it is being spent across several years, showing up as expenditures and making the deficit seem larger than it actually is.

The deficit from the County’s General Fund is a projected 364,278, which is a pretty typical amount and won’t affect county operations any further.

Commissioners will finalize the budget by September 30, in time for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 to begin October 1.

If the budget finalized as is, there will be no rollback election because the tax rate increase was less than 3.5%. There has never been a rollback election in Taylor County.

Review the full proposed budget in the document below:

