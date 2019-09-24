Financial forecaster gives positive economic outlook to Abilene Board of Realtors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The future economy for the Key City looks bright, according to a financial forecaster from Texas A&M.

Jim Gains was in Abilene Tuesday talking with members of the Abilene Board of Realtors. He spoke to local real estate agents about the economy and the real estate market for Texas and the Abilene area.

“The economy seems to look good for the next year, stable, doing well, and we are very happy about that,” says Pam Yungblut, Abilene Board of Realtors President.

The board also brought in a guest speaker, U.S. Olympian Johnny Quinn, to speak to the attendees just after lunch.