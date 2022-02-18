ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Almost a year after a robbery at Koolerz Liquor Store, the Abilene Police Department (APD) was able to trace a few fingerprints from a note back to the suspect.

31-year-old Brian Green is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on the charge of felony robbery in the second degree, with a $100,000 bond.

On Friday, February 26, 2021, police responded to a report of a robbery around 8:30 p.m. at Koolerz Liquor, in the 2400 block of South Treadaway Boulevard.

According to Taylor County court documents and witness statements, the store’s cashier sat in a chair behind the counter and when a man approached the counter, she stood up to help him.

The cashier described the man as tall, wearing a black sweater, a gator face mask, dark jeans, sunglasses and gloves- commonly unrecognizable.

Green, well-covered, handed the cashier a piece of paper, according to court documents.

Written inside the note were three lines no cashier would want to read: “This is a robbery, I have a gun, give me all the money.”

In court documents, it was reported that surveillance video showed that while the cashier got out the cash, Green pulled out a “large, black gun,” and pointed it at the victim.

As the cashier opened the register in compliance, Green placed a black backpack next to the register for her to place the cash inside of the bag.

The witness reported that as she moved the cash from the register, Green tapped a handgun on the side of the register and mumbled, “I’m serious,” or, “hurry up.”

After the exchange, Green took his backpack and left the store.

The cashier told police she feared for her life and safety, and wants to press charges.

Another witness saw the encounter from across the street, and reported a dark-colored vehicle, “creeping” in a nearby alley.

During it’s investigation, the APD analyzed the note the robbery suspect handed the cashier, and was able to trace fingerprints back to Brian Green.

They also discovered that Green had recently purchased a 2012 Buick Enclave, matching the vehicle in a witness description.

Officers confirmed that the vehicle’s GPS pinged its location at 8:20 p.m., in the 1400 block of South 23rd Street, close to the liquor store.

The detective on the case reported his findings that Green was also driving the same vehicle on Interstate 20 the next day, and hit a pedestrian. When a trooper stopped Green, they said he threw a BB gun and a “bag of methamphetamine” out of the car window.

Court documents included that the BB gun matched the description of the weapon Green used in the robbery.

Green was arrested Thursday for his robbery in 2021.