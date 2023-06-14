ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Recent rain in the Big Country created the perfect environment for fire ants. Steve Estes, Taylor County Extension Agent for Ag and Natural Resources, said this is why you might have noticed more ant mounds.

“They thrive in moist humid weather and certainly those are conditions we’ve had recently,” said Estes.

He shared that these bugs can be hard to get rid of since what’s unique about fire ants is they have more than one queen.

“Well fire ants have multiple queens, so if you get one or two, they have others and that’s how they can survive that’s also how they can spread easily,” added Estes.

He added that the ‘Two Step Method’ is a way to get rid of fire ants in your lawn.

“Broadcast a bait type of insecticide out in a lawn. It’s granular that can be put out just like you would when you fertilize your lawn and cover the entire lawn. That will take care of about 80 to 90% of the fire ants,” said Estes.

Then, a second treatment to ensure the bugs are taken care of.

“After that, any individual mounds that pop you can do individual contact insecticide treatments,” added Estes.

Tanner Jones, Owner of Bug Blasters Pest Control, said its been a busy spring.

“After we had the heavy rain, we have calls coming in left and right for fire ant issues,” shared Jones.

With three-digit temperatures coming up, these fire ants can cause problems not only on your lawn but inside your home.

“Fire ant’s one thing is if their in the yard and once the rain has subsided and we get the hot temperatures, they’ll work their way to the house,” added Jones.

They tend to hide in places that attract moisture.

“Whether that’s a sink or a bathroom, but they’ll go in where the brick and the siding meet the foundation of the home or through the weep holes,” shared Jones.

Jones said the most effective method is to use granular or baits. He advised residents to be cautious with fire ants as they can get aggressive, but contacting a local pest control or garden center can direct you to the right treatment for the situation.