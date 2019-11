ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large apartment complex fire is now burning in south Abilene.

The fire is at least a two-alarm fire with several engines responding. At least 30 firefighters are on scene.

It started around 4 a.m., at a complex off South 27th St between Buffalo Gap Road and Sayles Boulevard.

Evacuations were ongoing for residents of the complex.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

