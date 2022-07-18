ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A third alarm grass fire burned in the far south area of Abilene, threatening multiple structures.

This fire began in the 1500 block of Saddle Lakes Drive in Abilene. Starting just before 3:00 p.m., the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) requested assistance from nearby fire agencies, including Potosi and Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Departments.

While multiple structures were threatened, none were hit by the flames.

By about 4:00 p.m., according to AFD, crews were able to stop the fire’s progression and began working on hot spots.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a transformer malfunctioned. With high temperatures and wind, sparks quickly spread to grass and flames then traveled.

AFD also confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that no animals or people were harmed. Evacuations were being requested when the fire was at its most dangerous, but have since been rescinded.

This fire began in the 1500 block of Saddle Lakes Drive and backed all the way to Crooked Trail Drive.

The public is advised to stay out of the area as crews continue to work.

The Abilene Police Department determined the Saddle Lake Fire to be accidental in nature.