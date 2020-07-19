Fire Chief: Large grass fire in Eastland Co., believed to be intentionally set

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Eastland County Fire Chief says they believe the large grass fire reported Saturday night was intentionally set.

A large fire spotted east of Walmart and west of County Rd 436 was reported Saturday evening.

According to Fire Chief David Branch, a guy was seen jumping the fence near Walmart (one of the fire’s points of origin) after the fire. The suspect was arrested but he was released due to lack of evidence.

The Texas A&M forest service will investigate the fire tomorrow.

“There are 4 points of origin for the fire, meaning 4 different fires were set,” said Fire Chief Branch.

Authorities are still monitoring hot spots.

A total of 99.73 acres burned and no structures were damaged.