SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Friday, August 4, an RV caught fire near the west interchange, prompting the Sweetwater Fire Department, Sweetwater Police Department, and Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department to respond.

At 4:47 p.m., Roscoe VFD received a request for mutual aid to put out a fully engulfed RV fire close to the interchange by Nine Energy in Sweetwater. The Roscoe crew was tasked with providing water to the engines that made an attack on the fire.

Courtesy of FF L Durrett/Roscoe VFD

As of 5:21 p.m., the fire had ceased, and Roscoe was released by command. Meanwhile, other crews were in the process of clearing up the roadway. No injuries have been reported at this point in time. BigCountryHomepage will provide further updates if more information becomes available.