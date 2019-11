ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crews are battling a house fire located on Jeanette and South 13th street, the fire was reported Monday around noon.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

According to the neighbors, no one was in the house the moment the fire started.

This is a developing situation, BigCountryHomePage will update as soon as more information is available.