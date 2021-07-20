Fire department encounters ’embarrassed’ raccoon inside home

City of Dalton Fire Department

DALTON, Ga. (BRPROUD) – So, is this raccoon sad that it is the beginning of a new week, or is it embarrassed that it was caught by firefighters?

We have all heard about firefighters going up a tree to rescue a cat, but what about a raccoon from a house?

Firefighters believe this raccoon was searching for food.

The City of Dalton Fire Department posted this message on Facebook:

As you can tell, he was pretty embarrassed about it, but it’s really nothing to be ashamed of. We all need a helping hand every now and then.

The raccoon was relocated back into the wild.

