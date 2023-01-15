Abilene Fire Department: AFD warns against bees in Elmwood & Sayles areas, 2 people get treatment for stings (Sept. 9, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house was fully engulfed in flames that spread to two other structures early in the morning on January 15.

The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire around 12:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Victoria Street. Upon arrival, crews found a single family residence fully engulfed in flames.

Due to high winds, the fire was at risk of spreading to nearby structures. The fire did spread to two buildings nearby, but thanks to the fast action of fire crews, both structures had minimal damage.

There were no occupants in the buildings at the time of the fire and damages are estimated to be $60,000.

The fire remains under investigation and BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.