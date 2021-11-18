Fire in Abilene possibly caused on purpose

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) worked on a structure fire that may have been caused on purpose.

The fire happened on the 4500 block of Edgemont Drive at about 10:45 Wednesday morning.

According to AFD, fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames emerging from the structure’s windows, and quickly put it out.

The fire is being considered as incendiary, or intentionally set. KTAB/KRBC reached out to AFD to clarify.

Deputy Fire Marshal, Lieutenant Scott Slack, tells KTAB/KRBC, “We believe that the fire was started on purpose… To further clarify, at this point in our investigation, it is believed that this fire was started intentionally and the investigation is ongoing.”

As the fire is being investigated, Lt. Slack says this fire is not being considered arson, because a suspect is not being charged.