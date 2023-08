ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eyewitnesses told KTAB/KRBC that a tree limb fell on a power line, sparking a blaze between two homes Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to Mill Court in West Abilene and quickly intervened to stop the fire from causing further damage to the neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and AEP is working to repair the power line.