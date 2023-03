ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A backyard shed went up in flames in west Abilene Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m. on March 9, crews responded to a backyard shed engulfed in flames on Pueblo Drive. Officials said there was minor damage to the house and three occupants there at the time with no reported injuries.

AEP was on the scene to handle the electricity and investigators have not determined the cause of the fire at this time. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional information.