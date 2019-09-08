Residents allowed to return after fire prompts evacuations in SW Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents are now allowed to return to their homes after a fire prompted evacuations Sunday afternoon.

The fire was described as being a dangerous and shifting fire.

The entire Hampton Hills neighborhood was evacuated at around 1 p.m., according to Abilene police. Residents were allowed to return around 3p.

Hwy 277 Fire update: the entire Hampton Hills housing edition is now being evacuated. Avoid area as fire crews battle this blaze. — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) September 8, 2019

As of 3:10p.m., the fire was 75 acres and 75 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores said the winds caused a direction shift in the fire, pushing the fire into a tree line.

The fire, located just south of Dyess Air Force Base, caused smoke to be visible throughout parts of town. The fire was located off Highway 277, near Dyess Elementary School.

The Texas A&M Forest Service was also involved, conducting periodic air drops over the fire. The Forest Service dubbed the fire the “Autumn Sage” fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The View and Tye Fire Departments were also assisting with the fire.

The American Red Cross was also activated, helping evacuated residents. A CityLink bus was also brought out so first responders could recover in air conditioning.