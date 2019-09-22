Fire with evacuations north of Merkel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire has led to evacuations at the north of Merkel, according to authorities, it is now moving to the northeast. The fire started on Sunday around noon.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. Cedar Hills Rd and CR 44. “Forest Service is trying to get heavy equipment in and they are getting bottlenecked with civilian traffic,” said Chief Conklin.

“We are staged at the top of Cedar Hills Road, but it’s moving fast to the northeast,” said Merkel’s police chief. “SO is evacuating residents on CR 405 in the immediate area.”

According to Merkel’s police chief, there are multiple abandoned structures fully involved.

“So far we have 4 agencies on scene. MVFD, Tye and Trent VFD and TFS,” said authorities.

This is a developing story, BigCountryHomePage will update as soon as more information is available.