JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple was arrested in Jones County Sunday after they were found with illegal narcotics and firearms.

Humberto Quezada and Amber Floyd were found in what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle, early Sunday morning, April 10.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said, in a Facebook post, that after checking the couple’s well-being, the responding deputy reported “inconsistencies in their reasoning for being” where they were.

Upon consenting to a vehicle search, the deputy said they found narcotics and firearms.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office: Firearms, narcotics found in Jones County well-check, Apr. 2022

Quezada was arrested for:

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

Callahan County warrant

Floyd was arrested for:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of less than two ounces of Marijuana

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

Quezada and Floyd were both arrested without incident and are lodged in the Jones County Jail.