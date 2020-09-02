Firefighter killed in California wildfire was Texas mom, EMT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fire officials say a firefighter from Texas killed battling a wildfire in the Northern California forest was working the fire lines when her truck rolled off a remote back country road as she tried to escape the flames.

Diana Jones was an emergency medical technician with the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department in Texas.

The department says the 63-year-old and her son, a captain at the department, had spent the last few summers doing contract firefighting.

Jones was killed Monday while battling a blaze in Tehama County.

Another firefighter was injured.