Firefighters battle Houston-area chemical fire for hours

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a smoky fire at a suburban Houston chemical warehouse.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the Wednesday fire was at the K-Solv chemical distribution plant in Channelview.

No injuries were reported.

Residents in nearby neighborhoods were advised to shelter in place, but that advisory later was lifted.

The fire was declared extinguished after about three hours.

County officials say the chemicals involved included the toxic chemicals toluene, xylene, TEA and MEA, and air monitoring was ordered.

In a tweet, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office said officials monitored the blaze and conducted air monitoring.