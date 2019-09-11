Firefighters battle massive fire near downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several firefighters battled a house fire near downtown Abilene late Tuesday evening.

Photo: Kayla Belle Christianson

Photo: Kayla Belle Christianson

Photo: Kayla Belle Christianson

Photo: Claire Kreuz/KTAB News

Photo: Kayla Belle Christianson

The fire was at a home in the 800 block of Cypress Street, near the Abilene Convention Center. It was first reported at about 10:25 p.m.

Fire Chief Cande Flores said the two story home became fully involved. The home was vacant and it was believed no one was hurt. The fire was believed to have started on the second floor.

A search team went into the home to check for anyone inside but had to pulled out as the second floor was collapsing.

Two ladder trucks were being used to fight the fire, in addition to several engines. Flames were visible across downtown Abilene.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.