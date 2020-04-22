Firefighters battle massive house fire in central Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene firefighters on early Wednesday morning battled a massive house fire.

The fire was at a home near South 16th and Chesnut.

Expansive flames could be seen by neighbors. Nearby residents were evacuated.

According to neighbors, the house is normally empty but someone had been staying there in recent weeks.

Portions of the house collapsed due to the fire and fire spread to trees near the home.

This is a developing story.