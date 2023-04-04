ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Shackelford County family is sifting through what’s left of their home after a fire completely devastated the property last Friday evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the family told KTAB/KRBC they believe it may have been caused by faulty wiring near the kitchen.

Four adults and 12 animals were inside the home near Lone Star Wind Farm when it caught fire. All but two dogs and two cats made it out safely.

Take a look at the damage below. None of the items inside were salvageable.

Home owner Wade Felter had to be carried out by fire fighters after passing out inside the home trying to rescue their animals.

“My husband came and woke me up and said, ‘we gotta get out, the house is on fire,'” said Tiffany Felter, Wade’s wife. “Everything is gone and the only key to our vechicle is somewhere in the ruble, so we’re not even mobile.”

Friends of the family have started a Go Fund Me page, asking for donations to help the family. At the time of this article’s posting, about $4,000 was raised of a $50,000 goal.