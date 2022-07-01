BCH graphic via Canva: Firework cancellations across the Big Country (Jul. 2022)

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Big Country is no stranger to fire danger and devastation this year. Because the spring and summer has been so hot, dry and windy, fire danger remains high and multiple Big Country counties have banned fireworks altogether.

Here is a list of areas without fireworks this Independence Day:

Taylor County

Aerial fireworks were banned throughout Taylor County June 7.

Fireworks within Abilene are also banned.

Personal fireworks are not allowed in Tuscola, but may be donated at City Hall for its show.

Eastland County

The entire County of Eastland banned all fireworks June 27 through Tuesday, July 5.

Callahan County

The entire County of Callahan banned all fireworks Friday, July 1 through Tuesday.

Coleman County

The County of Coleman banned aerial fireworks Thursday, June 30.

Fireworks of any kind are banned within the city limits of Coleman. Coleman Police Department will issue citations and confiscate fireworks.