Firework displays planned for ACU home football games

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – Residents living in the area near Abilene Christian University may want to plan for the display of fireworks during home football games this fall.

ACU plans to shoot fireworks after team touchdowns, along with other possible larger firework displays during home football games.

Residents who are sensitive to firework noise may want to plan for the possible disturbance on the following home football game dates:

September 21, 2019

October 12, 2019

October 19, 2019

November 9, 2019

November 16, 2019

For more information on ACU home football games and kick off times, click here or go to https://acusports.com/schedule.aspx?schedule=214