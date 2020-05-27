Firm, selection committee to help Abilene city manager in search for new police chief

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A firm has been hired to help with the search for a new police chief in Abilene.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna says the firm, along with a selection committee comprised of community members, will help find a candidate that he will hire. The candidate must then be confirmed by the city council.

“I think I’m looking for a servant leader,” said Hanna. “The men and women who work at APD are phenomenal professionals. I want a chief who will engage with officers and engage with the community,” Hanna said.

The city manager says the search opens in June, and he hopes to have the position filled by the end of the year.

While Hanna says he will consider both internal and external candidates for the position, the ideal situation involves Chief Standridge being in Abilene until a new chief is named, therefore avoiding the necessity to hire an interim chief.

As has been the case with many things, COVID-19 has hindered the search, according to Hanna.

